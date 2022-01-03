Karur Vysya Bank gains after Q3 business update

Karur Vysya Bank rose 1.75% to Rs 46.45 after the bank's total deposits increased by 7.7% to Rs 66,871 crore as on 31 December 2021 from Rs 62,089 crore as on 31 December 2020.
CASA deposits improved by 12.2% YoY to Rs 24,128 crore as on 31 December 2021.
Advances were at Rs 55,793 crore as on 31 December 2021, up by 7.1% from Rs 52,113 crore as on 31 December 2020.
Karur Vysya Bank is one of the earliest banks in the country to achieve full networking of its branches under Core Banking Solutions. The branch had a branch network of 780 and an ATM and cash recyclers network of 2236 as on 31 March 2021.
The bank's net profit rose 44.01% to Rs 165.45 crore on 1.04% decrease in total income to Rs 1561.05 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU