Karur Vysya Bank gains after Q3 business update

Karur Vysya Bank rose 1.75% to Rs 46.45 after the bank's total deposits increased by 7.7% to Rs 66,871 crore as on 31 December 2021 from Rs 62,089 crore as on 31 December 2020.

CASA deposits improved by 12.2% YoY to Rs 24,128 crore as on 31 December 2021.

Advances were at Rs 55,793 crore as on 31 December 2021, up by 7.1% from Rs 52,113 crore as on 31 December 2020.

Karur Vysya Bank is one of the earliest banks in the country to achieve full networking of its branches under Core Banking Solutions. The branch had a branch network of 780 and an ATM and cash recyclers network of 2236 as on 31 March 2021.

The bank's net profit rose 44.01% to Rs 165.45 crore on 1.04% decrease in total income to Rs 1561.05 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)