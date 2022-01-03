Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ceinsys Tech Ltd, Loyal Equipments Ltd, Nirlon Ltd and Ravinder Heights Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 January 2022.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd, Loyal Equipments Ltd, Nirlon Ltd and Ravinder Heights Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 January 2022.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd lost 8.20% to Rs 25.75 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd tumbled 7.32% to Rs 186.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18126 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Equipments Ltd crashed 5.65% to Rs 42.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42061 shares in the past one month.

Nirlon Ltd pared 5.54% to Rs 394.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7868 shares in the past one month.

Ravinder Heights Ltd plummeted 4.96% to Rs 31.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70922 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9357 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)