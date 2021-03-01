KEC International gains on new orders win

KEC International advanced 2.93% to Rs 443 after the EPC company bagged new orders of Rs 1,140 crore across its various businesses.

The company's Transmission & Distribution business secured orders of Rs 963 crore for T&D projects in Middle East and Africa. Railways business bagged an order of Rs 113 crore for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation in India. Lastly, Civil business secured an order of Rs 64 crore for infra works in the Hydrocarbon segment in India.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Solar, Smart Infrastructure and Cables.

