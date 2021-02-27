Scanpoint Geomatics wins order worth Rs 3 cr

-
Scanpoint Geomatics (SGL) has secured a contract of implementing enterprise geographical information system (GIS) for BiharShariff Smart City.
The aggregate value of the project is Rs 3.15 crore. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 26 February 2021.
Shares of SGL slipped 2.33% to Rs 14.70 on Friday, 26 February 2021. SGL is a pioneer of IGiS, an indigenous technology that integrates GIS, image processing, photogrammetry, and CAD together on a single platform. It caters to a wide spectrum of solutions panning out across various industries such as agriculture, defence, disaster management, land information, forestry, disaster management, land information, mining, power, smart city, urban planning, utilities and location-based services.
