KEC International rises on bagging orders worth Rs 1,123 cr

-
ALSO READ
KEC Intl gains on bagging orders worth Rs 1,108 crore
KEC Intl rises on bagging orders worth Rs 1,092 cr
RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 8.67% in the March 2022 quarter
Bharti Airtel, Aditya Birla Capital, KEC International in focus; LIC listing eyed
Infosys, JSW Steel, Bharat Forge to be watched
-
KEC International gained 1.34% to Rs 429.95 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,123 crore across its various businesses.
The company's Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for building substations in India. The orders include a 400 kV Digital GIS Substation order in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and 400 kV GIS Substation order in India, from a reputed industrial developer.
The Railways business of KEC has bagged an order for construction of bridges and associated works for new railway line in the conventional segment in India.
Civil business received an order for infra works in the Hydrocarbon segment in India. Meanwhile, Cables business secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.
KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.
The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 32.8% to Rs 31.02 crore on 30.6% surge in net sales to Rs 3,318.08 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU