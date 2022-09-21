KEC International rises on bagging orders worth Rs 1,123 cr

KEC International gained 1.34% to Rs 429.95 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,123 crore across its various businesses.

The company's Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for building substations in India. The orders include a 400 kV Digital GIS Substation order in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and 400 kV GIS Substation order in India, from a reputed industrial developer.

The Railways business of KEC has bagged an order for construction of bridges and associated works for new railway line in the conventional segment in India.

Civil business received an order for infra works in the Hydrocarbon segment in India. Meanwhile, Cables business secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 32.8% to Rs 31.02 crore on 30.6% surge in net sales to Rs 3,318.08 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

