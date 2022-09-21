Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 198.98 points or 0.46% at 43178.05 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Sheela Foam Ltd (up 2.79%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.07%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.2%),Havells India Ltd (up 0.86%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.51%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.3%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.17%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.75%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.66%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.51%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 140.47 or 0.24% at 59579.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.7 points or 0.17% at 17786.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 70.15 points or 0.24% at 29512.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.14 points or 0.35% at 9160.59.

On BSE,1887 shares were trading in green, 938 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

