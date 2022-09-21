FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 146.57 points or 0.91% at 16213.45 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 5%), Patanjali Foods Ltd (up 5%),Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 3.83%),Globus Spirits Ltd (up 3.79%),Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 3.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 3.27%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 3.26%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 3.08%), Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (up 3.06%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 2.85%).

On the other hand, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.39%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 1.28%), and KRBL Ltd (down 1.27%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 140.47 or 0.24% at 59579.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.7 points or 0.17% at 17786.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 70.15 points or 0.24% at 29512.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.14 points or 0.35% at 9160.59.

On BSE,1887 shares were trading in green, 938 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

