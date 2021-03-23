KEC International wins new orders across various businesses

KEC International market hours yesterday, 22 March 2021 announced that the company has secured new orders of Rs 1,429 crore across its various businesses.
Shares of KEC International fell 1.64% to settle at Rs 447.30 yesterday.
The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders of Rs. 701 crore for T&D projects from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and other customers in India, East Asia Pacific and the Americas.
The Railways business has secured orders of Rs. 366 crores in the emerging segments in India. The Civil business has secured orders of Rs 318 crores from reputed private players for infra works in the cement, residential and metals & mining segments in India. The Cables business has secured orders of Rs. 44 crores for various types of cables in India and overseas.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, with these orders, the company's current year order inflows have exceeded Rs. 11,000 crore.
KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Solar, Smart Infrastructure and Cables.
