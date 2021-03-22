Volumes soar at Kolte Patil Developers Ltd counter

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd recorded volume of 14.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, ACC Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 March 2021.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd recorded volume of 14.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.41% to Rs.236.75. Volumes stood at 8.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd registered volume of 1.98 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25188 shares. The stock slipped 3.71% to Rs.1,015.00. Volumes stood at 35969 shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd clocked volume of 182.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.90% to Rs.59.20. Volumes stood at 41.74 lakh shares in the last session.

ACC Ltd saw volume of 41.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.13% to Rs.1,845.00. Volumes stood at 10.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Nilkamal Ltd clocked volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31479 shares. The stock gained 1.71% to Rs.1,982.00. Volumes stood at 28840 shares in the last session.

