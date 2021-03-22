ICRA Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

K P R Mill Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2021.

ICRA Ltd lost 8.03% to Rs 3080 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6437 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3529 shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd tumbled 6.32% to Rs 1059.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5233 shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd crashed 5.27% to Rs 1027.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3876 shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd corrected 5.05% to Rs 4053.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11962 shares in the past one month.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd slipped 4.57% to Rs 354.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

