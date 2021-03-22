Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Emami Paper Mills Ltd, Atishay Ltd, Rushil Decor Ltd and Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 March 2021.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd, Atishay Ltd, Rushil Decor Ltd and Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 March 2021.

Viji Finance Ltd lost 8.57% to Rs 0.64 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20657 shares in the past one month.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd crashed 7.70% to Rs 127.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22412 shares in the past one month.

Atishay Ltd tumbled 5.08% to Rs 31.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3087 shares in the past one month.

Rushil Decor Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 248.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6863 shares in the past one month.

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd pared 4.98% to Rs 42. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4527 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)