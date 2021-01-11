KEC International wins new orders worth Rs 1024 crore

KEC International said the company has secured new orders of Rs 1024 crore across its various businesses.

The Transmission & Distribution has secured orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East, Africa and the Americas. The Railways business has secured an order for a Doubling project including Track linking, Signaling & Telecommunication (S&T) and Overhead Electrification (OHE) works in India. The Civil business has secured an order for infra works in the cement segment in India. The Solar business has secured an order for a 13.60 MWp rooftop solar project in India. The Cables business has secured orders for various types of cables/ cabling projects in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, the company's T&D order book continues to grow on the backdrop of orders secured across various geographies, especially in the international markets.

The announcement was made on Sunday, 10 January 2021. Shares of KEC International lost 1.02% to settle at Rs 362.30 on Friday, 8 January 2021.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Solar, Smart Infrastructure and Cables.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)