Ravinder Heights Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd, HLV Ltd, Rattanindia Power Ltd and Oswal Green Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 January 2021.

Ravinder Heights Ltd tumbled 9.91% to Rs 30.45 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 97700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31884 shares in the past one month.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd crashed 9.21% to Rs 85.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

HLV Ltd lost 8.75% to Rs 7.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rattanindia Power Ltd shed 8.33% to Rs 3.52. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 154.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 436 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oswal Green Tech Ltd slipped 6.62% to Rs 21.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40815 shares in the past one month.

