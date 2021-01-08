Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd and Timken India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 January 2021.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd crashed 4.98% to Rs 109.65 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 76446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd tumbled 4.84% to Rs 8.06. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 4.50% to Rs 1015.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55694 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd slipped 3.74% to Rs 28.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Timken India Ltd corrected 3.56% to Rs 1282. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5157 shares in the past one month.

