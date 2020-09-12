JUST IN
Keerthi Industries standalone net profit declines 33.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.93% to Rs 46.84 crore

Net profit of Keerthi Industries declined 33.78% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.93% to Rs 46.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 57.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales46.8457.78 -19 OPM %20.6922.22 -PBDT9.0012.28 -27 PBT6.209.57 -35 NP4.476.75 -34

