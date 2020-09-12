Flora Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.86% to Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of Flora Textiles reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.07 -43 OPM %-100.00-42.86 -PBDT-0.11-0.16 31 PBT-0.12-0.17 29 NP-0.12-0.17 29
