JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Premier Explosives reports Q1 net loss of Rs 2.42 cr
Business Standard

JBM Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 75.20% to Rs 129.08 crore

Net loss of JBM Auto reported to Rs 25.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.20% to Rs 129.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 520.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales129.08520.39 -75 OPM %-8.6111.20 -PBDT-22.2445.77 PL PBT-38.3526.50 PL NP-25.8717.11 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU