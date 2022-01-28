KEI Industries Q3 PAT grows 33% YoY to Rs 101 cr

KEI Industries reported a 33% rise in net profit to Rs 101.2 crore on a 35.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,564 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Profit before tax rose 33.8% to Rs 135.80 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 101.46 crore posted in Q3 FY21. EBITDA stood at Rs 159 crore in Q3 FY22, rising 23% from Rs 129 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin in Q3 FY22 declined to 10.14% from 11.19% posted in the same quarter last year.

KEI said it has a pending order book of Rs 2,994 crore as of 31 December 2021. The company's net debt declined to Rs 84 crore as of 31 December 2021 from Rs 152 crore as of 31 March 2020.

Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share. The record date for the dividend is 8 February 2022.

KEI Industries is involved in manufacturing low tension, high tension and extra high voltage cables, along with control and instrumentation and specialty cables, house wires and stainless-steel wires.

Shares of KEI Industries were trading 0.96% lower at Rs 1,091.35 on BSE.

