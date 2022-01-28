KEI Industries Q3 PAT grows 33% YoY to Rs 101 cr

-
ALSO READ
KEI Industries soars after ICRA upgrades credit ratings
KEI Industries hits all time high; jumps 23% in five days
Jindal Stainless launches chequered stainless steel sheet 'Jindal Infinity'
CRISIL upgrades long-term ratings of Jindal Stainless
KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 71.04% in the June 2021 quarter
-
KEI Industries reported a 33% rise in net profit to Rs 101.2 crore on a 35.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,564 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.Profit before tax rose 33.8% to Rs 135.80 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 101.46 crore posted in Q3 FY21. EBITDA stood at Rs 159 crore in Q3 FY22, rising 23% from Rs 129 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin in Q3 FY22 declined to 10.14% from 11.19% posted in the same quarter last year.
KEI said it has a pending order book of Rs 2,994 crore as of 31 December 2021. The company's net debt declined to Rs 84 crore as of 31 December 2021 from Rs 152 crore as of 31 March 2020.
Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share. The record date for the dividend is 8 February 2022.
KEI Industries is involved in manufacturing low tension, high tension and extra high voltage cables, along with control and instrumentation and specialty cables, house wires and stainless-steel wires.
Shares of KEI Industries were trading 0.96% lower at Rs 1,091.35 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU