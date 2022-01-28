Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 104.3 points or 2.84% at 3770.8 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.95%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.75%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.54%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.16%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 3.09%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.7%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.74%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.04%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.03%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 697.63 or 1.22% at 57974.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 209.55 points or 1.22% at 17319.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 583.97 points or 2.04% at 29217.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 177.02 points or 2.08% at 8670.24.

On BSE,2304 shares were trading in green, 599 were trading in red and 73 were unchanged.

