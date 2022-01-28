Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 458.96 points or 2.51% at 18752.38 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.44%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.66%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.65%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.65%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.55%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.1%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.1%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.84%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.02%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 697.63 or 1.22% at 57974.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 209.55 points or 1.22% at 17319.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 583.97 points or 2.04% at 29217.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 177.02 points or 2.08% at 8670.24.

On BSE,2304 shares were trading in green, 599 were trading in red and 73 were unchanged.

