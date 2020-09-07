Kharif Acreage Spurts Around 6.30%, Sharp Increase In Area Under Oilseeds

The acreage kharif crops hit record near 1100 lakh hectare (lh), according to the agriculture ministry. The previous record was achieved in 2016 when farmers had sown kharif crops in a total area of 1,075.71 lh. According to the ministry's data, kharif crops have been sown in area of 1,095.38 lh so far this season, as against 1,030.32 lh in the year-ago, marking a spurt of 6.31% on year.

The total area sown to rice jumped by 8.27% to 396.18 lh while aea under pulses rose 4.67% to 136.79 lakh hectare as against 130.68 lh. The acreage under coarse cereals also increased by 1.77% to 179.36 lh. The area under oilseeds spiked by 12% to 194.75 lakh hectare. The sugarcane area rose 1.30% to 52.38 lh while area under cotton gained 3.24% to 128.95 lh.

