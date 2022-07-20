Knight Frank-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index For Q2 2022 Current Sentiment Score Has Moderated

Knight Frank-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index Q2 2022 (April - June 2022) report cited that the Current Sentiment score has moderated from the previous quarter's all-time high of 68 to 62 in Q2 2022 amidst rapidly changing economic scenario. The Current Sentiment Index score, while safely remaining in the positive zone, has dropped mainly due to the perceived impact of the two consecutive REPO rate hikes in May and June 2022.

The Future Sentiment Score, which captures the stakeholder sentiments for the next six months for the real estate sector, has also shrunk from its historic high of 75 in Q1 2022 to 62 in Q2 2022 as pressures of a rise in inflation and depreciating rupee against the dollar cast a shadow on the sector. Despite the decline, both the Current and Future Sentiment Scores remained optimistic.



In Q2 2022, the Current Sentiment Index score and Future Sentiment Score are equal as stakeholders are confounded in the current economic climate where the impact of global economic headwinds on the Indian economy is yet to play out. The real estate supply-side stakeholders remain watchful of the tripartite global risks - economic turmoil in the United States, Russia - Ukraine standoff, and economic slowdown in Europe.

