Investment through P-notes slides to Rs 80,092 Cr in June

-
ALSO READ
Yes Bank to repurchase notes up to USD 200 mn
India's Strong External Position Muted Impact Of Fed Taper 2021 On Indian Financial Markets, Notes RBI Bulletin
KEC Intl rises on bagging orders worth Rs 1,092 cr
Zomato touches record low; slides 30% in five days
Kansai Nerolac drops after Q3 PAT slides 37% YoY to Rs 128 cr
-
Investment in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes (P-notes) declined to Rs 80,092 crore till June-end.
P-notes are issued by registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be a part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly.
According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets (equity, debt and hybrid securities) was reported at Rs 80,092 crore at June-end compared with Rs 86,706 crore at May-end.
The June figure also marks the second consecutive monthly decline in investment numbers.
Of the total Rs 80,092 crore invested through the route till June 2022, Rs 70,644 crore was invested in equities, Rs 9,355 crore in debt and Rs 92 crore in hybrid securities.
In comparison, Rs 77,402 crore was invested in equities and Rs 9,202 crore in debt during May.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU