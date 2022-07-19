Investment through P-notes slides to Rs 80,092 Cr in June

Investment in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes (P-notes) declined to Rs 80,092 crore till June-end.

P-notes are issued by registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be a part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets (equity, debt and hybrid securities) was reported at Rs 80,092 crore at June-end compared with Rs 86,706 crore at May-end.

The June figure also marks the second consecutive monthly decline in investment numbers.

Of the total Rs 80,092 crore invested through the route till June 2022, Rs 70,644 crore was invested in equities, Rs 9,355 crore in debt and Rs 92 crore in hybrid securities.

In comparison, Rs 77,402 crore was invested in equities and Rs 9,202 crore in debt during May.

