Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes Need For India-Africa Trade and Investment Agreement

Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textile Piyush Goyal has emphasized upon the need for a trade and investment agreement between India and Africa. India plans to strengthen its partnership with Africa in four areas to fulfil aspirations of both the countries, speaking at the inaugural session of CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership, the Union Minister said. First area is solar power, this will help bring clean energy, energy security and will create jobs in Africa. Second is defence trade and military exchanges in Indian Ocean, manufacturing of armoured vehicles and UAVs. Third is physical & digital infra, helping in IT/Consultancy & Project Exports and the fourth one is healthcare & pharma.

Goyal said that our government accords highest priority to our Africa engagements. He said we would reassure that India's ties with Africa are based on trust, friendship and deep understanding of each other's requirements. He further added that India-Africa partnership will play an important role in our journey going forward as India and Africa are collectively constitutes 1/3 of the world's population and both of us are very much aliened in several areas. He said, we are working to lead the developing world out of food insecurity, efforts are being made to take quality life and prosperity to the people of India and Africa.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)