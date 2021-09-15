KNR Constructions gains on securing a letter of acceptance

-
ALSO READ
KNR Constructions gains on bagging LoA for road project in Kerala
KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 23.50% in the March 2021 quarter
KNR Constructions hits record high; rises over 13% in two sessions
KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 140.85% in the June 2021 quarter
KNR Construction spurts on securing Rs 313 cr contract in Telangana
-
KNR Constructions rose 1.94% to Rs 318 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for the development of six lane Chittor-Thatchur Highway on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The bid project cost stood at Rs 1,041.50 crore and is expected to be completed within a period of 24 months (i.e. 2 years) (with an operation period of 15 years from commercial operation date (COD)).
KNR Constructions' consolidated net profit surged 145.1% to Rs 102.81 crore on a 54.5% rise in net sales to Rs 807.09 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
KNR Constructions provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, primarily for the roads and highways segment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU