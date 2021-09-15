RBL Bank rises on issuance of credit cards for users via Visa's payment network

-
ALSO READ
RBL Bank commences issue of Visa branded credit cards
RBL Bank declines after RBI bars Mastercard from on-boarding new domestic customers
SBI Cards launches co-branded credit card - Fabindia SBI Card
Benchmarks end with strong gains; IT stocks advance
Sensex jumps 255 pts, Nifty ends above 15900 mark; IT shares rally
-
RBL Bank gained 1.74% to Rs 178.40 after the company started issuing credit cards to its new customers on Visa's payment network.
The launch follows the successful completion of technology integration with the new platform following the agreement between RBL Bank and Visa on 14 July 2021.
RBL Bank, which has a 5% market share in credit cards in India, will leverage its partnership with Visa to offer a wide range of credit cards to a variety of customer segments. These cards are designed to offer smart, convenient and secure transactions, along with attractive reward propositions to customers.
On a standalone basis, RBL Bank's net loss stood at Rs 459.47 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) as compared to a net profit of Rs 141.22 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21). Total income rose 4.92% to Rs 2,720.50 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2,592.73 crore in Q1 FY21.
RBL Bank offers specialized services under five business verticals namely: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, Branch & Business Banking, Retail Assets and Treasury and Financial Markets Operations. It currently services over 9.83 million customers through a network of 435 branches, 1,422 business correspondent branches (of which 271 banking outlets) and 380 ATMs spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU