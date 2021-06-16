Kolte-Patil skids after Pabrai Investment Funds cut stake

Kolte-Patil Developers fell 2.46% to Rs 232.15 after Pabrai Investment Fund II, Dhandho India Zero Free Fund and Dhandho India Zero Free Offshore fund sold 2.1059% stake of the real estate firm from 11 June 2021 to 15 June 2021.

Post transaction, Pabrai Investment Fund II LP, Dhandho India Zero Free Fund and Dhandho India Zero Free Offshore fund decreased their stakes in Kolte-Patil Developers to 4.8972% from 7.0031% held earlier. The sale was executed in open market.

On a consolidated basis, Kolte-Patil Developers' net profit stood at Rs 21.80 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales surged 33.5% to Rs 296.08 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 221.74 crore in Q4 FY20.

Kolte-Patil Developers is a real estate company with dominant presence in the Pune residential market.

