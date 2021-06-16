Volumes soar at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 5.19 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 46.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11068 shares

WABCO India Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 June 2021.

Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 5.19 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 46.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11068 shares. The stock lost 2.60% to Rs.1,286.55. Volumes stood at 6137 shares in the last session.

WABCO India Ltd saw volume of 2644 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 10.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 248 shares. The stock increased 6.73% to Rs.7,353.45. Volumes stood at 651 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd saw volume of 1.99 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24535 shares. The stock dropped 0.07% to Rs.3,296.70. Volumes stood at 41779 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd recorded volume of 20093 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3469 shares. The stock gained 9.31% to Rs.2,788.15. Volumes stood at 4353 shares in the last session.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd notched up volume of 6.03 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.13% to Rs.726.95. Volumes stood at 68746 shares in the last session.

