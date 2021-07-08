Kopran Research Laboratories update on expansion and upgradation of plants

Kopran Research Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kopran has undertaken expansion and upgradation of various Plants at its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients facility at Mahad since March 2021.

Due to the onset of the second wave of the Pandemic, the expansion work was delayed, especially because of non-availability of Workers and Industrial Oxygen.

The expansions of two Plants were completed by April 2021 end and resumed operations.

The expansion and upgradation of the Sterile Plant was completed and operations resumed by June 2021 end.

Due to the above, there would be an impact on the results of Quarter 1 of FY 2021-22

