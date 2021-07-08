Shriram Transport Finance Company allots equity shares and warrants to Shriram Capital

Shriram Transport Finance Company has today allotted 17,36,100 Equity Shares of the Company, fully paid-up, at a price of Rs.1,440/- per Equity Share including a premium of Rs.1,430/- per Equity Share, aggregating up to Rs.249,99,84,000 to Shriram Capital, Promoter of the Company.

Additionally, the company also allotted 17,36,100 Equity Shares of the Company, fully paid-up, at a price of Rs.1,440/- per Equity Share including a premium of Rs.1,430/- per Equity Share, aggregating up to Rs.249,99,84,000.

In accordance with the terms of the allotment, the Company has received the subscription money of Rs.249,99,84,000/- for allotment of 17,36,100 Equity Shares at a price of Rs.1440/- per Equity Share and the subscription money of Rs.62,49,96,000/- for allotment of 17,36,100 Warrants convertible in to Equity Shares, being 25% of the Issue price of Rs.1440/- of the Warrants at Rs.360 per Warrant, toward the warrant subscription price.

Pursuant to allotment of the Equity Shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.267,04,75,130 to Rs.268,78,36,130.

