Shriram Transport Finance Company allots equity shares and warrants to Shriram Capital

-
ALSO READ
Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company approves preferential issue of shares and warrants to Shriram Capital
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising options
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider resource mobilisation plan for FY22
Shriram Transport Finance Company raises Rs 1998.98 cr via QIP issue
Shriram Transport board approves fund raising via QIB, capital infusion by promoter
-
Shriram Transport Finance Company has today allotted 17,36,100 Equity Shares of the Company, fully paid-up, at a price of Rs.1,440/- per Equity Share including a premium of Rs.1,430/- per Equity Share, aggregating up to Rs.249,99,84,000 to Shriram Capital, Promoter of the Company.
Additionally, the company also allotted 17,36,100 Equity Shares of the Company, fully paid-up, at a price of Rs.1,440/- per Equity Share including a premium of Rs.1,430/- per Equity Share, aggregating up to Rs.249,99,84,000.
In accordance with the terms of the allotment, the Company has received the subscription money of Rs.249,99,84,000/- for allotment of 17,36,100 Equity Shares at a price of Rs.1440/- per Equity Share and the subscription money of Rs.62,49,96,000/- for allotment of 17,36,100 Warrants convertible in to Equity Shares, being 25% of the Issue price of Rs.1440/- of the Warrants at Rs.360 per Warrant, toward the warrant subscription price.
Pursuant to allotment of the Equity Shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.267,04,75,130 to Rs.268,78,36,130.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU