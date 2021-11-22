KPI Global Infrastructure wins a repeat order from Devika Fibres, Surat

-
ALSO READ
TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Oberoi Realty in focus
Paras Petrofils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Sterling & Wilson Solar expands its portfolio of renewable energy offerings
K P I Global spurts after signing long term agreement with GHCL
Sterling and Wilson Solar diversifies business by adopting new verticals
-
KPI Global Infrastructure secured a repeat order for executing solar power project of 5.20 MWdc capacity from existing client Devika Fibres, Surat (Gujarat) under Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment of the company.
On 17 November 2021, K P I Global Infrastructure had bagged a deal for executing solar power project of 1.80 MWdc (DC (peak) megawatt) capacity from Shabnam Petrofils in Surat (Gujarat) under Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 12.26 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 1.38 crore reported in Q2 FY21. Net sales soared 135.9% to Rs 57.43 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of KPI Global Infrastructure rose 0.05% to Rs 210.30 on BSE. K.P.I. Global Infrastructure generates and sells solar power under Solarism brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU