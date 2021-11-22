KPI Global Infrastructure wins a repeat order from Devika Fibres, Surat

KPI Global Infrastructure secured a repeat order for executing solar power project of 5.20 MWdc capacity from existing client Devika Fibres, Surat (Gujarat) under Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment of the company.

On 17 November 2021, K P I Global Infrastructure had bagged a deal for executing solar power project of 1.80 MWdc (DC (peak) megawatt) capacity from Shabnam Petrofils in Surat (Gujarat) under Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 12.26 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 1.38 crore reported in Q2 FY21. Net sales soared 135.9% to Rs 57.43 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of KPI Global Infrastructure rose 0.05% to Rs 210.30 on BSE. K.P.I. Global Infrastructure generates and sells solar power under Solarism brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)