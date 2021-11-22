Volumes jump at REC Ltd counter

REC Ltd witnessed volume of 6.68 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.33 lakh shares

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 November 2021.

REC Ltd witnessed volume of 6.68 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.73% to Rs.135.30. Volumes stood at 3.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd saw volume of 5.27 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.21% to Rs.744.30. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd clocked volume of 73340 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35611 shares. The stock lost 1.34% to Rs.1,988.00. Volumes stood at 11749 shares in the last session.

Engineers India Ltd notched up volume of 3.32 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.94% to Rs.71.85. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd registered volume of 105.82 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.98% to Rs.47.45. Volumes stood at 126.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)