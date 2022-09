KPI Green Energy to develop 16.10 MW hybrid power project in Gujarat

KPI Green Energy is adding hybrid power project in the company's own power generating asset portfolio. The company is developing a hybrid power project of 16.10 MW (comprising of 16.10 MW wind and 10 MWdc solar capacity) at Bhungar site in Mahuva, at Bhavnagar, Gujarat under the Gujarat hybrid power policy 2018.

The project has achieved financial closure of Rs 132 crore from State Bank of India.

The company has also arranged long term power purchase agreements for sale of power out of the hybrid power project upon commissioning. The project is scheduled to commission in March 2023.

