KPIT Tech Q2 PAT rises 12% QoQ to Rs 27 cr

The IT firm reported a 12.09% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.15 crore on a 1.47% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 485.45 crore in Q2 September 2020 (Q2FY21) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1FY21).

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 35.51 crore in Q2FY21, surging 21.23% from Rs 29.29 crore in Q1FY21. Tax expense declined 65% to Rs 8.36 crore in Q2FY21 over Q1FY21. The Q2 result was announced after market hours yesterday, 21 October 2020.

EBITDA rose 5.16% to Rs 69.65 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 66.23 crore in Q1 June 2020. EBITDA margin improved to 14.3% in Q2FY21 as compared with 13.4% in Q1FY21. Net cash jumped 33.99% to Rs 527.80 crore in Q2FY21 over Rs 393.90 crore in Q1FY21.

Kishor Patil, the co-founder, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of KPIT Technologies, has said that: "The revenue for the quarter was in line with our expectation and we delivered better on profitability. Change in revenue mix helped us grow volumes and we expect offshoring to increase for a couple of quarters. Despite rupee appreciation, we increased operating margins on the back of improved operational efficiency and productivity. We are confident of growth and further margin improvement in H2 over H1."

Sachin Tikekar, the president and whole-time director of KPIT Technologies, commented: "Our clients are witnessing a steady build up in their operations and we persist to drive zero defect delivery and uphold our commitments to them. We continue to invest in relevant practices aligned to CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric). Our pipeline remains strong with a few strategic deals, reiterating our position as a software integrator partner to our clients."

Shares of KPIT Technologies dropped 4.61% to Rs 106.50 on BSE. KPIT Technologies operates as a technology company. The company specializes in embedded software, artificial intelligence, and digital solutions and serves automobile industry worldwide.

