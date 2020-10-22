Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 3.41 points or 0.33% at 1045.51 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 4.06%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.43%),HFCL Ltd (up 1.8%),ITI Ltd (up 1.15%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.67%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.42%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.35%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 0.83%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.37%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 98.39 or 0.24% at 40608.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.9 points or 0.31% at 11900.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.6 points or 0.22% at 14933.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.9 points or 0.1% at 4964.9.

On BSE,918 shares were trading in green, 777 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

