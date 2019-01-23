Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Beardsell Ltd, BIGBLOC Construction Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 January 2019.

Beardsell Ltd, BIGBLOC Construction Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 January 2019.

tumbled 8.91% to Rs 112 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 399 shares in the past one month.

crashed 7.98% to Rs 19.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1245 shares in the past one month.

lost 7.62% to Rs 31.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5270 shares in the past one month.

slipped 7.43% to Rs 846.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 118 shares in the past one month.

corrected 7.40% to Rs 182.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15269 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)