Tata Motors Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 180.25, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 55.34% in last one year as compared to a 1.44% slide in NIFTY and a 25.81% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
Tata Motors Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 180.25, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 10926.35. The Sensex is at 36421.86, down 0.06%.Tata Motors Ltd has added around 4.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8675.15, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.3 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 180.85, down 0.11% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd tumbled 55.34% in last one year as compared to a 1.44% slide in NIFTY and a 25.81% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 25.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
