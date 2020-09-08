L-1 bidder tag boosts Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon rose 3.23% to Rs 70.40 after the company emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for two road construction projects from NHAI.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon had declined 3.26% in prior two trading sessions.

Ashoka Buildcon before market hours today informed that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for two road construction projects from NHAI. The projects consist of four laning of Arrah to Pararia section of NH-319 in Bihar and Pararia to Mohania section of NH-319 in Bihar on EPC mode. Both projects come under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1.

Ashoka Buildcon said the aggregate quoted value of both the projects is Rs 1390 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)