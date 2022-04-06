L&T bags orders for its buildings & factories business

The Buildings & Factories Business of Larsen & Toubro has secured various orders from prestigious clients. As per the company's project classification, the orders are valued in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

The Health segment of the Business has secured an order from the Govt. of Telangana to construct a super specialty hospital at Warangal on Design & Build Turnkey basis with stringent timelines. The scope of work includes constructing a 1750 bed super specialty hospital that is part of the Warangal Health City, Telangana. Upon completion, this will be one of the biggest hospitals with modern facilities in the state and the tallest hospital structure in the country.

Apart from the 1750 bed hospital block, the project involves constructing a configuration of Basement+ Ground + 23 floors 8: other ancillary buildings with a total built up area of 1.65 Mn Sq. ft.

The state-of-the-art facility covers specialty departments such as Anaesthesia, Dermatology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Psychiatry, Pulmonary Medicine, Radiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Pathology, and other departments. It also includes LINAC, PET CT, 300 ICU Beds, 25 Modular OTs, Medical Equipment Supply, Installation, Testing 8: commissioning. Dharamshala, Kitchen & Dining Block, Creche, Utility Building to be executed in the total site area of 43 acres.

The scope of work involves civil structure, finishes 8: allied MEP services including medical gas piping, modular OT, pneumatic tube system, including external road 8: landscaping works.

Further, the Residential BU has won an order from a reputed client to construct a residential township at Nagothane near Raigad, Maharashtra. The scope of work of this project includes constructing 36 residential towers in all aspects including RCC shell and core, finishing, MEP, and related external development works. The project is scheduled to be executed in 18 months.

