Board of Adani Enterprises to consider fund raising via equity route

On 08 April 2022The Board of Adani Enterprises will meet on 08 April 2022 to consider raising of funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.
