L&T Construction bags mega contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

The Transportation Infrastructure business of L&T Construction, the construction arm of Larsen & Toubro, has secured another Mega contract from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct 87.569 km of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, popularly referred as the Bullet Train project.

This order to construct the C6 Package of MAHSR comes on the heels of the earlier one for the C4 Package of the project, the biggest EPC contract awarded in the country to date, involving the construction of a 237.1 km stretch.

The scope of the MAHSR - C6 package includes the construction of viaducts, one station, major river bridges, maintenance depots, and other auxiliary works. This particular package represents 17.2% of the total length, running elevated from the outskirts of Vadodara to the outskirts of Ahmedabad in the State of Gujarat with one station at Anand / Nadiad.

The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project will cover 155.76 kms in the State of Maharashtra, 4.3 kms in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 348.04 kms in the State of Gujarat with 12 stations along the route. Upon completion, the High-Speed Rail will operate at a speed of 320 Kmph, covering the entire distance in approximately 2 hours with limited stops and in 3 hours with all stops.

