Cipla launches Covi-G

For antibody detectionCipla has signed a licensing agreement with a Belgium-based firm, Multi Gfor the distribution of their COVID-19 Rapid Antibody test kit, across most Emerging markets and Europe.This licencing agreement is part of Cipla's efforts to enhance global access to life-saving treatments and diagnostic infrastructure for patients in need. As part of this agreement, Cipla will be responsible for distribution of the COVID-19 rapid antibody kit that will be manufactured by MultiG.
