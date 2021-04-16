Dhanvarsha Finvest receives capital infusion of Rs 65.83 cr

-
Dhanvarsha Finvest announced the completion of Rs 65.83 crore capital infusion led by Aviator Emerging Market Fund (AEMF) which nclude a marque list of international investors such as Porter Collins and Vincent Daniel.
Select family offices and HNI's also participated in the current round. Dhanvarsha will now boast a net-worth in excess of Rs 160 crore, a significant milestone for the company.
