Mindtree collaborates with Aflac to launch its mobile app MyAflac

Mindtree announced that it has worked with Aflac to develop an enhanced mobile application, called MyAflac Mobile, that enables users to conveniently file claims directly from their mobile device, simplifying the claims process. As policyholders navigate their way through a stressful time due to the global pandemic, Aflac is focused on easing the claims process driven by automated, self-service tools to further improve the user experience and deliver on greater customer centricity.
The enhanced mobile app, MyAflac Mobile, enables policyholders to file claims at their convenience, receive notifications, and upload the correct documents easily and quickly so that claims can be processed faster.
Customers can also set up direct deposit through the app so they are able to receive payments without any additional steps. The enhanced app utilizes a modern technology stack and provides a more responsive and mobile friendly experience.
MyAflac, which was developed in an exclusive collaboration between Mindtree and Aflac, is now available on Google Play and in the App Store. Within the first three days of its launch, it was downloaded more than 60,000 times.
