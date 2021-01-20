Maruti Suzuki India commences exports of Jimmy from India

Maruti Suzuki India commenced export of Suzuki's celebrated compact off-roader Jimny from India. The first shipment of 184 units left from Mundra port to Latin American countries such as Columbia and Peru. The iconic three-door Suzuki Jimny will be exported to Latin America, Middle East and African markets from India.

Known as the 'authentic off-roader', the all-terrain vehicle has a legacy of over 50 years, catering to customers worldwide.

The current generation of Jimny was launched in 2018 by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan and has emerged as a popular choice globally. Customers like its appeal for city driving too. In this regard, the Jimny was conferred the prestigious World Urban Car Award in the 2019 World Car Awards announced at the New York International Auto Show.

With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki's global production stature. As there is a large customer demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan capacity for this model, Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet this global demand.

