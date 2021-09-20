L&T gains after subsidiary bags order from Petronet LNG

Larsen & Toubro gained 0.66% to Rs 1,726.80 after the EPC major's wholly owned subsidiary, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, won a 'significant' order from Petronet LNG.The contract is for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of two LNG Storage Tanks with a capacity of 170,000 m3 each for Phase IIIB of the Dahej Expansion Project at Dahej, Gujarat. The Project has been awarded through an international competitive bidding on Lumpsum Turnkey (LSTK) basis.
According L&T's classification, the value of the said contracts lies between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
Petronet LNG is a joint venture company promoted by four leading PSUs viz., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), GAIL (India) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. The EPC major's consolidated net profit soared 141.2% to Rs 1,556.18 crore on a 38% jump in net sales to Rs 29,334.73 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU