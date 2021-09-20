Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 194.37 points or 0.56% at 35044.56 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, NELCO Ltd (up 5%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.95%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 2.76%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.76%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mastek Ltd (up 1.62%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 1.59%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (up 1.42%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 1.42%), and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 1.35%).

On the other hand, eClerx Services Ltd (down 2.72%), Subex Ltd (down 2.32%), and Cyient Ltd (down 2.07%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 179.83 or 0.3% at 58836.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 64.75 points or 0.37% at 17520.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 87.02 points or 0.31% at 27919.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 36.63 points or 0.42% at 8612.23.

On BSE,1228 shares were trading in green, 1529 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)