FMCG stocks edge higher

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 128.62 points or 0.85% at 15184.17 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 4%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (up 2.38%),Parag Milk Foods Ltd (up 2.13%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 2.03%),Future Consumer Ltd (up 1.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were L T Foods Ltd (up 1.25%), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (up 1.25%), Marico Ltd (up 1.14%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 1.13%), and Varun Beverages Ltd (up 1.1%).

On the other hand, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 2.42%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 2.4%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.3%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 179.83 or 0.3% at 58836.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 64.75 points or 0.37% at 17520.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 87.02 points or 0.31% at 27919.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 36.63 points or 0.42% at 8612.23.

On BSE,1228 shares were trading in green, 1529 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)