L&T Infotech gains on expanding global alliance with IBM

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro Infotech becomes an Elite Services Partner of Snowflake
Larsen & Toubro Infotech launches Canvas PolarSled for expedited cloud migration
Larsen & Toubro InfoTech forges strategic partnership with UAE based Injazat
Wipro to launch 5G edge services solutions suite
Wipro, IBM announce expansion of IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice
-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) rose 1.46% to Rs 4,305.90 after the company said it is expanding its multi-year, global alliance with IBM to help businesses transform their operations through hybrid cloud adoption.LTI will help clients migrate and modernize core business applications leveraging IBM Cloud offerings.
As part of this relationship, LTI and IBM plan to establish an innovation center in Bengaluru (India) in 2021. This center will offer a comprehensive suite of IBM's cloud, automation, integration, data & artificial intelligence solutions to foster innovation. IBM will provide training to LTI employees to facilitate co-creation workshops and solution development for their clients. The announcement was made during market hours today, 12 January 2021.
LTI is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company. It reported a 9.70% gain in consolidated net profit to Rs 456.80 crore on a 1.7% rise in revenues to Rs 2,998.40 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU