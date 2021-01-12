Volumes soar at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 89629 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 16.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5546 shares

3M India Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Redington India Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 January 2021.

Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 89629 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 16.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5546 shares. The stock lost 0.58% to Rs.1,788.85. Volumes stood at 4869 shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd clocked volume of 2407 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 271 shares. The stock lost 0.59% to Rs.21,592.75. Volumes stood at 88 shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd witnessed volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13209 shares. The stock increased 0.76% to Rs.2,538.85. Volumes stood at 8699 shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd notched up volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23325 shares. The stock rose 1.04% to Rs.136.65. Volumes stood at 17223 shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd saw volume of 11.84 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.93% to Rs.206.50. Volumes stood at 1.77 lakh shares in the last session.

